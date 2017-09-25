Much cooler temperatures later this week

WEST MICHIGAN — A strong cold front will end our string of record high temperatures by Wednesday.

High temperatures tomorrow will once again climb into the upper 80s to around 90. If we break the record high of 89 degrees Tuesday, that would be the 6th record high in a row for Grand Rapids.

The cold front will move through the area early Wednesday with high temperatures only in the 70s by that afternoon.

High temperatures the rest of the week and into the weekend will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s as another cold front moves through on Friday.