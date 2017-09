Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Renewable energy companies say the future of clean energy is bright and more jobs are on the way.

The event was hosted by A Renewable America. Ken Zebarah of Harvest Energy Solutions says their company has doubled employment in the last three years and believe they'll be hiring more.

The group says there are 92,000 clean energy jobs in Michigan, with more than 6,800 being in Kent County. 5,000 jobs are in wind energy.