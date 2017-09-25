Wide selection of kids Halloween costumes and more found at Once Upon a Child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't want to spend big bucks on Halloween costumes the kids are only going to wear once? Get Halloween outfits and other kids items at bargain prices at Once Upon a Child.

Once Upon a Child buys and sells gently used children's clothing from newborn to size youth 20. They also sell products like children's toys, equipment and kid's furniture.

Looking to get rid of old children's items? Once Upon a Child also buys gently used items, and pays cash for the items they accept.

They're currently rolling out all fall and winter clothing, and have a huge selection of coats. There's also a wide selection of Halloween costumes, so there's no need to spend big bucks on a brand new outfit.

Once Upon a Child is also helping Fox 17 Morning Mix and the Great Start Parent Coalition with the Drive For One Million.

Drop off diapers at either of their locations:

3343C Alpine Avenue, Walker

1286 28th Street Southwest, Wyoming

To learn more about their products or the diaper drive, visit OnceuponachildGR.com