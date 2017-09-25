West Michigan closings and cancellations

Woman, 20, seriously injured after car collides with semi-truck in Ionia Co.

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 20-year-old woman was seriously injured Monday when her car collided with a semi-truck.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on N. State Road (M-66) near Dildine Road in Easton Township.  The woman was driving north on M-66 when her vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the semi-truck.

She was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Ionia and later flown to Spectrum Butterworth hospital by Aero Med, according to a release.

Her identity was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

