Woman, 20, seriously injured after car collides with semi-truck in Ionia Co.

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 20-year-old woman was seriously injured Monday when her car collided with a semi-truck.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on N. State Road (M-66) near Dildine Road in Easton Township. The woman was driving north on M-66 when her vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the semi-truck.

She was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Ionia and later flown to Spectrum Butterworth hospital by Aero Med, according to a release.

Her identity was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.