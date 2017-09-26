7 beauty essentials for the perfect home spa treatment

1. Harper + Ari Gift Boxes & Glass Bottles- starting at $10
- Harper + Ari Exfoliating Sugar Cubes are sized perfectly for individual use which makes it more hygienic than traditional sugar scrubs that come in big jars.
- To use take a single cube with you in the shower or bath and gently massage over wet skin. Pro-tip: to make it last longer, break the cube in half before using it. Half a cube should be plenty.
- Each cube is cube is made with Shea butter, aloe, and sugar and it will help exfoliate and nourish the entire body.
2. Dry Divas Bouffant Shower Caps- $30
- Large, roomy shower caps that are made of cotton so they do not mildew or mold and last for years.
- Functionable and Fashionable.
3. AQUIS Lisse Luxe Hair Towel- $30
- Cuts drying time by half, hands-free.
- Controls frizz and breakage.
- Hair styles better and looks shinier, color lasts longer.
4. Nügg Face Masks- starting at $3.99
- Top quality skin treatments at accessible price points that make a tremendous different to your skin.
- Over 93% natural/naturally derived and no parabens, petrochemicals, sulfates, synthetic colors and fragrances, made in USA and cruelty free.
- Variety of face masks so that you can easily pick the right one for your skin concern in the moment.
- All are gentle, non-drying yet super effective.
5. Julep Face Cleansing Products- starting at $28
- Korean Skincare products that are made easy, products with good for you ingredients for easy and effortless looks!
- Founder Jane Park’s philosophy that beauty should do more than make you look good, it should make you feel good, too.
6. The Make-Cup- $60
- Great for Travel, Saves Time and Money, keeps you organized and looking great!
- Get a free set of brushes with each up purchased!
7. Natural Red Essentials- starting at $4
- This company was started by a single mom with 5 kids. She was worried about the toxins and chemicals she was putting on her family and started making products herself. She took her products and turned them into Natural Red.
- Cracks Are Whack Hand and Foot Cream ($13) - extra thick cream made for very dry, cracked, damaged skin.
- Smooch Butter Lip Balm ($4) - one of several varieties. Moisturizers and softens dry, cracked, chapped lips with naturally nourishing ingredients.
- DeFunked Deodorant ($11) - All-natural, long-lasting deodorant without aluminum that actually works!
- These are just a few of the safe, effective, and affordable products that Natural Red offers. You can see the full line at naturalredessentials.com