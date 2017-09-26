Beach Hazards forecast starting Tuesday night for Lake Michigan

LAKE MICHIGAN – The cool down is coming and Lake Michigan is going to get more dangerous, according to the National Weather Service.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening for the Michigan shoreline from St. Joseph to Manistee.

Winds behind a cold front will increase to 15 to 25 mph tonight, creating three to six foot waves. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected and rip currents are possible.

Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include:

North Beach in South Haven

Holland State Park

Muskegon State Park

Mears State Park in Pentwater

Stearns Park in Ludington

For the latest Lake Michigan forecast, click here.