Beach Hazards forecast starting Tuesday night for Lake Michigan
LAKE MICHIGAN – The cool down is coming and Lake Michigan is going to get more dangerous, according to the National Weather Service.
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening for the Michigan shoreline from St. Joseph to Manistee.
Winds behind a cold front will increase to 15 to 25 mph tonight, creating three to six foot waves. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected and rip currents are possible.
Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include:
- North Beach in South Haven
- Holland State Park
- Muskegon State Park
- Mears State Park in Pentwater
- Stearns Park in Ludington
