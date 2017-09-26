Boy searching for missing cross necklace holding father’s ashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELDING, Mich. – The search is on for a missing necklace in Belding, but it’s not just a piece of jewelry: it contains the ashes of a little boy’s father.

10-year-old Timothy Conroe lost his father in August, and now he has lost a necklace containing his ashes. The cross means so much to him he would wear it all the time, even to practice for the Youth Football League.

Timothy lost the necklace on the practice fields near Belding High School, and trying to find the tiny gold cross there is like looking for a needle in a haystack.

“We can’t replace them because the ashes have already been sealed and buried at the cemetery,” says Teresa Conroe, Timothy’s mom. “We actually went up there with a group of people and metal detectors.”

For Timothy, the ashes inside the cross are priceless.

“I never really got to see my dad. And that was really the only thing that I had left of him,” Timothy said.

The family is desperate to find the missing cross. They’re even offering a reward.

“He’s actually offering his piggy bank savings for a reward. And we have an additional $100 reward for it," Teresa Conroe said.

If you happen to find the cross with ashes you can contact Belding High School at 616-794-4900.