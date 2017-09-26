Family and friends remember MSP Trooper killed in West Michigan

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — The family of a Michigan State Police trooper who died after crashing his motorcycle is offering thanks for an outpouring of support from around the country.

The statement from the family of 28-year-old Trooper Timothy O’Neill was released Tuesday ahead of his funeral in suburban Detroit. It specifically thanks state police, the Michigan State Police Troopers Association and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in Georgia for the “overwhelming care they have shown all of us.”

The statement says it’s “been a very difficult time for our family, but knowing we have care and compassion from people around the nation brings us comfort in our pain.”

The three-year veteran was on patrol last week when the crash occurred near Rockford. O’Neill was due to be married Oct. 7.

A celebration of life for O’Neill will be held in West Michigan on Friday, September 29. The event will be at the Fraternal Order of Police Gerald R. Ford Metro Lodge #97 at 1753 Alpine Avenue NW. The event will include music, food and entertainment. The event will also raise money to help off-set costs associated with his wedding which was scheduled for October 7.

FOX 17 will also have more from the funeral Tuesday on later editions of FOX 17 News.