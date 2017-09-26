Family and friends remember MSP Trooper killed in West Michigan

Posted 10:54 AM, September 26, 2017, by , Updated at 10:56AM, September 26, 2017

Michigan State Police Trooper Timothy O'Neill (Undated courtesy photo)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — The family of a Michigan State Police trooper who died after crashing his motorcycle is offering thanks for an outpouring of support from around the country.

The statement from the family of 28-year-old Trooper Timothy O’Neill was released Tuesday ahead of his funeral in suburban Detroit. It specifically thanks state police, the Michigan State Police Troopers Association and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in Georgia for the “overwhelming care they have shown all of us.”

The statement says it’s “been a very difficult time for our family, but knowing we have care and compassion from people around the nation brings us comfort in our pain.”

The three-year veteran was on patrol last week when the crash occurred near Rockford. O’Neill was due to be married Oct. 7.

A celebration of life for O’Neill will be held in West Michigan on Friday, September 29.  The event will be at the Fraternal Order of Police Gerald R. Ford Metro Lodge #97 at 1753 Alpine Avenue NW.  The event will include music, food and entertainment.  The event will also raise money to help off-set costs associated with his wedding which was scheduled for October 7.

FOX 17 will also have more from the funeral Tuesday on later editions of FOX 17 News.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s