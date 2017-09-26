Kalamazoo man dies in head-on crash

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 47-year-old Kalamazoo man died Tuesday in a head-on crash at Sprinkle Road and Lake Street.

Authorities say the man was driving north on Sprinkle when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a pick-up truck.

He died and the driver of the truck, a 47-year-old man from Vicksburg, suffered minor injuries, police said.

Sprinkle Road is expected to be closed until at least 7 p.m.

This is a developing story