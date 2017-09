MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Authorities say a 28-year-old man died Tuesday after a shooting in Muskegon Heights.

The shooting happened at the East Park Manor complex in the 500 block of Howell Avenue. Police say the man was found between two of the buildings with a gunshot wound at about 2:40 a.m.

He taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. His identity was not released.

Police say no suspects are in custody at this time.