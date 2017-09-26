Opple playing football again at Hope College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- Mason Opple was away from the game of football for a couple seasons, but this fall he has returned to the gridiron and has helped Hope College to a 2-1 start.

"Last year I came to most of their home games, I had a couple buddies on the team so I got to watch them it was pretty exciting to see what they did to turn things around here" Opple said.

Opple is completing 57% of his passes for 350 yards, 2 tds and an interception, he has also ran for 150 yards and 2 scores.

"You take three years off it kind of comes back to quicker than you would think" the former Hudsonville High School star added. "It was weird the first few weeks of practice that first game was kind of a different type of jitters I guess you could say but it is pretty cool to be back in it."

Hope travels to Olivet to play the 2-time defending MIAA champion Comets Saturday at 2 p.m..