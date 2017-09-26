See hundreds of front door options before you buy at SAHR’s showroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

First impressions are important, and for a house first impressions usually start at the front door. What if there was a way to see hundreds of different front door styles in person before installing it?

The modern showroom at SAHR Building Supply can make this a reality, helping homeowners find the fashionable and functional styles for their home for doors, windows, and hardware.

Todd went to their showroom in Grand Rapids to see how SAHR is using this technology to help customers find the perfect fit for their home.

SAHR has two West Michigan locations:

3074 Interstate Parkway, Kalamazoo

475 36th St. SE, Grand Rapids

For more information on their products and services, visit sahrbuildingsupply.com.