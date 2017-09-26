When Will It End? Road construction season begins to wind down

Here’s the answer to the question I’m frequently asked, “When will it end?”
That depends.
Here’s a review of upcoming end dates for some road projects:
Ramp from southbound US-131 to eastbound I-196, Grand Rapids:
Scheduled to end October 4.
(I’m using the phrase “Scheduled to end” because projects frequently are extended.)
M-44 Belding Road between Myers Lake Avenue and Blakely Avenue, Cannon Township:
New schedule shows finish date of September 30.
Patterson Avenue bridge over M-6, Gaines Township:
Scheduled to end Friday, September 29.
84th Street at Clyde Park Avenue, Byron Township:
Scheduled to end Friday, September 29.
Business US-131 between US-131 and Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo Township:
Scheduled to end October 2.
Business US-131 ramps at Douglas Avenue, Kalamazoo Township:
Scheduled to end October 2.