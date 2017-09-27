Experts advise booking holiday travel soon to get best prices

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The holidays are sneaking up on us and travel experts say that if you are looking to fly over Thanksgiving or Christmas, you better book soon.

AAA Michigan says that airline ticket prices will rise as planes fill up for the holidays. Booking now is more economical. The website Hipmunk says to book before Halloween to get the best prices. They say that 84% of Christmas bookings are made during October.

If you are not traveling to visit family and just looking for a warm weather vacation this winter, AAA Michigan says that you may be able to find good deals in the Caribbean and the Florida Keys because of the impact of this season’s hurricanes. They say that tourist spots in the Keys are expected to reopen in October, but destinations like St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Puerto Rico are not welcoming back tourists at this time.

They say that when booking travel, especially to areas affected by the hurricanes, you should check with a travel agent to make sure your destination is ready for visitors.