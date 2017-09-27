Join the World Record Largest Cake Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Consumers Credit Union, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Kids’ Food Basket as we attempt to host the world’s largest cake walk!

We will be at Calder Plaza downtown GR attempting to break the current world record of 250 people held by Ohio University. You can pre-register on the website here – https://blog.consumerscu.org/consumers-credit-union-nothing-bundt-cakes-walk-registration/ or register on site starting at 9:00am the day of the event. Once the event starts, we anticipate the game lasting 30-45 minutes.

There is no fee to participate, but any donations received benefit Kids’ Food Basket! Consumers Credit Union and Nothing Bundt Cake are encouraging a small cash donation or gifting items from Kids’ Food Basket wishlist