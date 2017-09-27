Police: 2 kids hurt in shooting at home used for childcare in Dearborn

Posted 12:19 PM, September 27, 2017, by

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police say two young children were wounded in an apparently accidental shooting at a home that was being used for childcare in suburban Detroit.

Dearborn police chief Ronald Haddad says the wounded children, about ages 2 and 4, were taken to separate hospitals in critical condition following the Wednesday morning shooting.

Haddad says they were wounded by a gun that was kept in the Dearborn home, but there are “questions about who pulled the trigger.” The circumstances are under investigation.

Haddad says several other children were at the home at the time. He says the other children were taken to the police station so they could be reunited with their parents.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s