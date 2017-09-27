Police: 2 kids hurt in shooting at home used for childcare in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police say two young children were wounded in an apparently accidental shooting at a home that was being used for childcare in suburban Detroit.

Dearborn police chief Ronald Haddad says the wounded children, about ages 2 and 4, were taken to separate hospitals in critical condition following the Wednesday morning shooting.

Haddad says they were wounded by a gun that was kept in the Dearborn home, but there are “questions about who pulled the trigger.” The circumstances are under investigation.

Haddad says several other children were at the home at the time. He says the other children were taken to the police station so they could be reunited with their parents.