CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly robbed a business in the 300 Block of North 20th Street in Springfield around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and demanded cash from the clerk. He reportedly was holding a handgun and wearing a mask.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in this incident.