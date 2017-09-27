Volunteers share positive ‘Day of Caring’ experiences

Posted 11:19 AM, September 27, 2017, by , Updated at 11:18AM, September 27, 2017

Some major sprucing up and man hours went into making Ottawa County a better place recently. Hundreds of people in West Michigan volunteered their time for Greater Ottawa County United Way's Day of Caring.

Individuals, businesses and other groups teamed up to do some landscaping, making nature trails, not to mention they built team building skills and relationships along the way.

Watch the video above to check out some of the highlights from some of the volunteers.

Want to help volunteer in the community? See what Greater Ottawa County United Way is working on at ottawaunitedway.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s