ROCKFORD, Mich. --- Kayla Rae Cellars, located in the heart of Rockford, has many drinks and even classes to offer.

The last Thursday of every month, they offer a Wine Glass Painting class. It only costs $35 and this includes a glass of wine to drink while you paint.

Another monthly class they offer is plate painting.

Kayla Rae Cellars has many options for wine, beer, ciders, and even root beer!

