Zeeland man wanted for several thefts arrested in Florida

HOLLAND, Mich. – A Zeeland Township man was arrested in Florida last in connection with several vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles within the last month.

Timothy O’Connor, 20, was taken into custody September 21 in the Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida area. O’Connor had apparently fled to Florida within the past week.

Deputies say that O’Connor is suspected of stealing six vehicles, along with credit cards and electronics from several other vehicles in the Holland and Zeeland areas. In one theft, a Glock handgun was also stolen.

When O’Connor was arrested, investigators say he had the stolen gun and was also driving a stolen Jeep from Ottawa County.

Investigators say they traced the use of the credit cards to O’Connor. They say the total value of the stolen items exceeds $50,000.