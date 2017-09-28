$1M grant to help fund conservation, restoration of Lake Michigan dunes

Lake Michigan, 9/7/17 - Saugatuck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The DTE Energy Foundation is donating money to help fund projects that are working on the preservation and conversation of some of Michigan’s shorelines.

The company’s $1 million grant money will be divided into three projects — the Lake Michigan shoreline, wetlands in Erie Marsh and green infrastructure in Detroit.

Along the Lake Michigan shoreline, the project will combat invasive species by conserving the local habitat and spreading public awareness of the issue.

“The DTE Energy Foundation is proud to support this important work that protects Michigan’s greatest assets – our rivers and lakes.” said Faye Nelson, DTE Energy vice president and DTE Energy Foundation board chair and president. “These projects are wide-ranging and improve waterways ranging from Michigan’s western shoreline to the Detroit River.”

