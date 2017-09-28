CEO of Kelloggs announces retirement

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Kellogg Company will have a new leader, starting next week.

The Battle Creek-based company says that CEO John A. Bryant has decided to retire, effective October 2nd. The Board of Directors say they unanimously elected Steven A. Cahillane to take over as CEO.

In a press statement, Kellogg’s says that Cahillane was most recently the President and CEO of The Nature’s Bounty Company. Cahillane will also join the Board of Directors as of October 2.

Bryant will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board until March 15, 2018.

“It has been my pleasure to serve as the CEO of Kellogg Company over the past seven years,” Bryant said in a press release. “I am even more confident in the future of our company today than at any other time in my 20 years with Kellogg. I’ve decided that the time is right to hand over the reins to a new leader who can continue the transformation of this great company.