Christian Frank signing off FOX 17 after 18 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Thursday is long-time FOX 17 anchor Christian Franks' final day with the station after 18 years.

Christian has been with FOX 17 since 1999, just one month after FOX 17 News went on the air. He started as the weekend anchor and moved to weeknights with Michele DeSelms shortly after. Prior to coming to FOX 17, Christian worked as an anchor and reporter in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Christian is leaving the news business, but will still be in Grand Rapids. He will be the new Midwest Regional Director for Mien Company, a Grand Rapids-based furniture company providing innovative European-designed products to schools and other office customers.

Make sure to watch Christian's final newscast Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m.