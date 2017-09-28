Ex-US attorney Miles running for Michigan attorney general

Posted 6:28 AM, September 28, 2017, by

File photo: Patrick Miles Jr.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Pat Miles, a former U.S. attorney in western Michigan, is running for state attorney general in 2018.

Miles is announcing his candidacy Thursday in Grand Rapids, Lansing and Detroit. He’s the second Democrat to enter the race, joining Detroit-area lawyer Dana Nessel.

Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette can’t seek for the office again and is running for governor.

The 49-year-old Miles became the first black U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan when President Barack Obama appointed him in 2012. Miles resigned in January when Donald Trump took office.

The Harvard Law graduate spent 21 years at Grand Rapids law firms before becoming a federal prosecutor. He ran for Congress in 2010 but lost to Republican Justin Amash.

Democrats will choose their attorney general nominees at conventions next summer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s