Feds appoint Dick DeVos to FAA civilian panel
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation has appointed West Michigan businessman Dick DeVos and six other people to the Federal Aviation Administration’s Management Advisory Council (MAC).
The 13-member panel advises the FAA on everything from policy to fiscal and regulatory matters. The FAA lists the other new members of the MAC in a news release:
- Philip Trenary, former CEO, Pinnacle Airlines
- Brian Wynne, CEO, Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI)
- William Ris, former Senior Vice President, Government Affairs, American Airlines
- Donna McLean, former U.S. Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary for Budget and Programs and Chief Financial Officer
- Jeffrey Shane, former U.S. Department of Transportation Undersecretary for Policy
- Huntley Lawrence, Director, Aviation Department, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says in the news release: “These new members bring extensive experience and over a century of combined expertise in the operation, business, and policy of aviation that will be invaluable to improving the FAA…”
The incumbent panel members are:
Jeffrey A. Rosen, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Transportation; Maj. Gen. (ret.) Rowayne Schatz, Associate Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, U.S. Air Force; Paul Rinaldi, President, National Air Traffic Controllers Association; Steve Alterman, President, Cargo Airline Association; John E. “Jack” Potter, President, CEO, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority; and, Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO, SpaceX.
DeVos, who ran for Michigan governor in 2006, founded the West Michigan Aviation Academy in 2010, which is a charter school at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. He also founded the nonprofit Regional Air Alliance of West Michigan.
DeVos is president of a Grand Rapids-based private equity-investment firm, The Windquest Group.