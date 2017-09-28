Gerald R. Ford International Airport opens new expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – Construction on the first phase of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport’s (GFIA) Gateway Transformation Project started in December 2015 and concluded Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting celebration with sponsors, tenants, airport staff, and dignitaries.

The event recognized project sponsors and tenant partners for their support of the project, believed to be the largest of its kind of any airport in the country.

“The key to this entire project is partnerships. We really could not have done this without the support of our airline partners, TSA, tenants, concessionaires, staff, and our tremendous sponsors,” said GFIA President & CEO Jim Gill.

New retail space includes “A Touch of Grand Rapids” store, a partnership with Hudson News, and new food and beverage space include a Starbucks post-security and Prospect Hill Brewhouse.

Of the $45 million project, over $17 million was raised through sponsorships, with the remainder of the support coming from airport funds and passenger facility charges. Sponsorships included an $8 million donation from Amway as the title sponsor of the Gateway Transformation Project.

