IONIA, Mich. – Someone in Ionia is a new millionaire.

The Michigan Lottery says that someone bought a $1 million Powerball winner at the Ionia Marathon at 121 North Dexter Street in Ionia Wednesday. The player matched the five white balls drawn – 08-10-21-23-25.

The big winner should contact the Michigan Lottery at 517-373-1237 to claim their prize. It must be claimed in one year.