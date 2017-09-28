Store owners looking for woman who allegedly stole pet parrot

WYOMING, Mich. – A pet store and police are asking for help in finding a woman who allegedly stole a parrot on Wednesday.

Facebook photos and surveillance video from Casa La Parrot on 28th Street SW show the woman taking Max, a white-bellied caique.  The store also boards pet birds for owners.

Commenters on the post and other posts say that she was spotted at times on Burton Street.

FOX 17 spoke with the owners of the shop and we’ll have more on FOX 17 News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300.

