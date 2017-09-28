Vice President Pence takes tax plan to Michigan workers

Posted 1:39 PM, September 28, 2017, by

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has told a crowd of about 200 workers at a manufacturing plant near Detroit that President Trump’s tax plan will allow businesses to create more jobs and pay employees more.

Pence’s stop Thursday afternoon at automotive supplier American Axle in Auburn Hills was part of a swing through several states seeking support for the tax reform plan.

He called the plan “pro-growth, pro-job, pro-worker and pro-family.”

Pence said it calls for tax cuts to working families, a repeal of the “death tax,” simplification of the tax code, and cutting the business tax rate.

He also said “tax cuts mean more jobs, tax cuts mean higher wages, tax cuts mean more money in your pockets.”

 

