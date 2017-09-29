Game of the Week: East Grand Rapids 28, GR Christian 7
-
Bakita and Book Week 4
-
FOX 17 Blitz Games – Week 3
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1
-
Blitz Preview Week 3
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
-
Bakita and Book Week 6
-
Bakita and Book Week 5
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Rivalry Week: Blitz Preview
-
Game of the Week: Grand Rapids Christian 42, Caledonia 34
-
-
East Grand Rapids battles Grand Rapids Christian for 1st place in the O-K Gold
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
Watervliet’s unconventional methods lead to wins; List of Week 5 games