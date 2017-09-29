Here’s a list of haunted attractions around West Michigan. You’ll want to check with the locations for hours of operation and pricing. We’ve provided the best links that we could find. If you have others to include, send an email to news@fox17online.com and include “Haunted House” in the subject line. For more locations around Michigan, click here.

Augusta

The Haunted Hallow – 13215 M-96, Augusta. Facebook Page

Caledonia

Forest of Fear – 8758 Patterson SE, Caledonia. Facebook Page

Dorr

Witches of New Salem Haunted Woods & Corn Maze – 4516 24th Street, Dorr. Facebook Page

Holton

Trail of Terror – 7582 Crocker Road, Holton. Facebook Page

Kalamazoo

Ghosts of Kalamazoo Historic Tours – Various locations. Facebook Page

Psycho Ward & Nightmares – 7656 Ravine Road, Kalamazoo. Facebook Page

Marshall

Marshall Carriage Co. & Ghost Tours – 203 W. Michigan Ave., Marshall. Facebook Page

Muskegon

The Haunted Hall – Muskegon Co. Fairgrounds. Facebook Page

Niles

Niles Haunted House Scream Park – 855 Mayflower Rd, Niles. Facebook Page

South Haven

Fallout at the Michigan Maritime Museum – Oct. 20 & 21. Facebook Page

Shadow Hollow Haunt at Stokes Homestead Farm Market. Facebook Page

Walker

The Haunt – Walker Avenue exit off of I-96 – 2070 Waldorf Ave. SW Facebook Page

Wyoming

Moonlight Manor – 5420 Fieldstone Dr SW, Wyoming. Oct. 29 & 31. Facebook Page