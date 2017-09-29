Haunted Attractions in West Michigan – 2017

Posted 11:05 AM, September 29, 2017, by , Updated at 11:06AM, September 29, 2017

Here’s a list of haunted attractions around West Michigan. You’ll want to check with the locations for hours of operation and pricing.  We’ve provided the best links that we could find.  If you have others to include, send an email to news@fox17online.com and include “Haunted House” in the subject line.  For more locations around Michigan, click here.

Augusta
The Haunted Hallow – 13215 M-96, Augusta.  Facebook Page

Caledonia
Forest of Fear – 8758 Patterson SE, Caledonia. Facebook Page

Dorr
Witches of New Salem Haunted Woods &  Corn Maze – 4516 24th Street, Dorr.  Facebook Page

Holton
Trail of Terror – 7582 Crocker Road, Holton.  Facebook Page

Kalamazoo
Ghosts of Kalamazoo Historic Tours – Various locations. Facebook Page

Psycho Ward & Nightmares – 7656 Ravine Road, Kalamazoo.  Facebook Page

Marshall
Marshall Carriage Co. & Ghost Tours – 203 W. Michigan Ave., Marshall.   Facebook Page

Muskegon
The Haunted Hall – Muskegon Co. Fairgrounds.  Facebook Page

Niles
Niles Haunted House Scream Park – 855 Mayflower Rd, Niles. Facebook Page

South Haven
Fallout at the Michigan Maritime Museum – Oct. 20 & 21. Facebook Page

Shadow Hollow Haunt at Stokes Homestead Farm Market.  Facebook Page

Walker
The Haunt – Walker Avenue exit off of I-96 – 2070 Waldorf Ave. SW  Facebook Page

Wyoming

Moonlight Manor – 5420 Fieldstone Dr SW, Wyoming. Oct. 29 & 31.  Facebook Page

