Here’s a list of haunted attractions around West Michigan. You’ll want to check with the locations for hours of operation and pricing. We’ve provided the best links that we could find. If you have others to include, send an email to news@fox17online.com and include “Haunted House” in the subject line. For more locations around Michigan, click here.
Augusta
The Haunted Hallow – 13215 M-96, Augusta. Facebook Page
Caledonia
Forest of Fear – 8758 Patterson SE, Caledonia. Facebook Page
Dorr
Witches of New Salem Haunted Woods & Corn Maze – 4516 24th Street, Dorr. Facebook Page
Holton
Trail of Terror – 7582 Crocker Road, Holton. Facebook Page
Kalamazoo
Ghosts of Kalamazoo Historic Tours – Various locations. Facebook Page
Psycho Ward & Nightmares – 7656 Ravine Road, Kalamazoo. Facebook Page
Marshall
Marshall Carriage Co. & Ghost Tours – 203 W. Michigan Ave., Marshall. Facebook Page
Muskegon
The Haunted Hall – Muskegon Co. Fairgrounds. Facebook Page
Niles
Niles Haunted House Scream Park – 855 Mayflower Rd, Niles. Facebook Page
South Haven
Fallout at the Michigan Maritime Museum – Oct. 20 & 21. Facebook Page
Shadow Hollow Haunt at Stokes Homestead Farm Market. Facebook Page
Walker
The Haunt – Walker Avenue exit off of I-96 – 2070 Waldorf Ave. SW Facebook Page
Wyoming
Moonlight Manor – 5420 Fieldstone Dr SW, Wyoming. Oct. 29 & 31. Facebook Page