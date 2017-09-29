New cafe running ‘CatPrize’ specials

Posted 8:28 AM, September 29, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A new downtown business is trying to get in on the ArtPrize action, even without being an official venue.

The Happy Cat Cafe opened on Division Avenue about a month ago. The cafe offers the chance to get a cup of coffee while playing with cats that are up for adoption.

Through October 13th, the cafe is holding a special event called "CatPrize".  It is free and open to the public. The cafe has 16 artists on display, all with cat-related pieces.

If you mention the word "CatPrize" you get a discount at the cafe.

 

 

