New exhibit coming to Grand Rapids is “Louder than Words”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum and Foundation is offering visitors the chance to experience the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame without having to travel all the way to Cleveland, Ohio.

This Grand Rapids museum will present “Louder than Words: Rock, Power and Politics” starting in November.

The exhibit premiered in Cleveland but was also on display at the Newseum in Washington D.C. during the 2017 presidential inauguration.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to bring this exhibition to the region,” said Elaine Didier, Director of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum.

The items in this exhibit highlight points in history when artists and musicians stood up for their rights, challenged norms and helped to inspire change.

“‘Louder Than Words’ highlights how artists have used their craft as a platform to express their views and shape public opinion,” said Greg Harris, president, and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The exhibit kicks off with a private reception on November 8 and after that, it will be open to the public with regular admission fees.

