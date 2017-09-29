Reward offered for guns stolen from Kent County shops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have arrested several suspects in a series of gun shop break-ins in Kent County, and they’ve recovered five of the 33 guns that were stolen.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for the recovery of the 28 firearms that are still missing.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it teamed up with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), the Grandville Police Department and the Kent County Sheriff’s Department to make the arrests.

The Grandville Police says five of the six suspects in the Sept. 16 burglary at the Cabela’s store, 3300 44th St. SW, were arrested by Sept. 18 – and all are between 13 and 16 years old.

Police say they were each charged with “Breaking and entering of a building with intent to commit a larceny,” and “larceny of a firearm.” Investigators say the sixth suspect was on the run until being arrested Sept. 26.

Meanwhile, four suspects, two adults and two juveniles, have been arrested in connection with the Sept. 24 break-in at the Barracks 616 store at 5740 Foremost Dr. SE in Cascade Township.Police say the thieves stole 20 handguns.

They’re also suspected of breaking into Rylee’s Ace Hardware (1234 Michigan St. NE) and Bachelder Master Gun Makers (700 Plymouth Ave. NE) on Sept. 23. No guns were stolen in those two incidents.

Police say two juveniles involved in those break-ins also were involved in the Cabela’s break-in.

Grand Rapids Police say Cameron Ellis-Ayres, 18, and Desiree Taggart, 17, were arraigned Friday on charges of Breaking-and-Entering, and Conspiracy to Committing Breaking-and-Entering. Both will be tried as adults.

Two juveniles, ages 14 and 16, also will be charged with Breaking-and Entering, and Conspiracy to Commit Breaking-and-Entering.

Police say the 16-year-old boy already has been charged with “Breaking and entering of a building with intent to commit a larceny,” and “larceny of a firearm” for his alleged role in the Cabela’s crime.

The ATF is offering up to $2,500 in reward money for the recovery of the 28 missing guns. And police say that will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).

Police say anyone with information about the whereabouts of the stolen firearms is asked to contact one of the following agencies: