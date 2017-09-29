Live – Fox News Coverage – President Trump on Economy

Watch how Addix Gear creates custom made sports apparel

Posted 11:24 AM, September 29, 2017, by

If you played sports back in the day, you probably can recall the heavy fabrics and solid boring colors as the only options for sports apparel. Addix Sports Gear out of Lowell has brought some major attitude to the sports gear world. Coaches, players, organizations, and more are now able to customize their looks and there are no limits to what Addix can provide. Check out this behind the scenes look at how they do what they do. Then head to addixgear.com to get yours!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s