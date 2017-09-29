If you played sports back in the day, you probably can recall the heavy fabrics and solid boring colors as the only options for sports apparel. Addix Sports Gear out of Lowell has brought some major attitude to the sports gear world. Coaches, players, organizations, and more are now able to customize their looks and there are no limits to what Addix can provide. Check out this behind the scenes look at how they do what they do. Then head to addixgear.com to get yours!
Watch how Addix Gear creates custom made sports apparel
