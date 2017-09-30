Police investigating suspicious death in Kalamazoo, no threat to public

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday police responded to an incident in the 300 block of Stuart Street, where they discovered a body at a residence.

Police tell FOX 17 that they are treating this death as suspicious and it is currently an open investigation.

There is no suspect or person of interest in custody at this time and police have not released a description or identity of the deceased.

Police also advise that there is no threat to the area.

This is a developing story.