2 women killed in terrorist attack at French train station

MARSEILLE, France (FOX NEWS) — Two women were stabbed to death Sunday in a suspected terrorist attack at the Marseille train station.

The assailant was shot dead by French security forces, Fox News reported.

Police sources told Sky News the attacker shouted “Allahu Akkbar” as he carried out the attack at Gare St. Charles.

The area around Marseille’s central station was sealed off following the attack.

French police said in a tweet Sunday around 2:30 p.m. local time that they had responded to an incident at the train station.

“Operation of ongoing police avoid the sector,” the tweet said in French.

About 40 minutes later police said in a second tweet that the attacker had been “neutralized and shot.”

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb tweeted that he was going immediately to the scene “after the attack perpetrated near Saint Charles train station.”

The station was evacuated, according to reports.

The station is where four American college students were hospitalized in September after a woman with a history of mental problems attacked them with acid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.