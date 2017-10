Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- Without injured starting quarterback Reggie Bell for the second straight game, the Ferris State football team relied on relied on sophomore Travis Russell and he delivered in a 59-17 homecoming win over Wayne State Saturday afternoon at Top Taggart Field.

Russell was 12-18 through the air for 199 yards and a touchdowns and added 2 more rushing scores in the game. The Bulldogs put up 488 yards of total offense.

Ferris State hosts Tiffin next Saturday at 1 p.m..