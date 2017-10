Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- The Grand Valley State football team outscored rival Saginaw Valley State 28-0 over the final 3 quarters in 34-6 win Saturday night at Lubbers Stadium.

Bryce Young-Walls ran 15 times for 97 yards and a touchdown and Bart Williams threw for 117 yards and 2 scores.

The Lakers travel to Wayne State next Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff.