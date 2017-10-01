Local business helping hurricane victims in Puerto Rico with donations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Boost Mobile in Grand Rapids is collecting donations to assist in the recovery efforts following the hurricanes that have hit Puerto Rico in recent weeks.

FOX 17 talked with the owner, Joel Mejias, who is making the relief effort his personal mission.

“Basically what we’re trying to do is get some food, clothes and personal items like diapers and things like that they don’t have in Puerto Rico,” said Mejias.

Mejias’ family is from Puerto Rico and says he knows how bad they were hit by recent hurricanes, calling it a disaster zone.

It’s a deeply personal effort as he worries about his family and friends trying to move forward in the days that have followed.

“They are OK. They have no light, no running water. No resources to food or anything like that.”

Boost Mobile began their fundraising efforts on Friday, with a ‘stuff the truck’ event.

Meijas says they’re accepting all kinds of donations and said a lot of people were donating their time, as well.

“It went really big,” he said. “It was actually way bigger than what we expected. We actually had this whole lot right here opened up. People came left and right from the area. It was really, really good.”

As the residents continue on, they need all the help they can get.

“So, we just took matters into our own hands and decided let’s get something going. I’m actually Puerto Rican myself. I have a lot of family there and friends,” Meijas said.

He tells FOX 17 that it will be a long road, but Puerto Rico will overcome this.

Relief efforts are still on going. If you would like to drop off donations, you can do so at the Boost Mobile located at 944 Grandville Avenue in Grand Rapids.