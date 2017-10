Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN, Mich -- Holland Christian senior tennis player Ryan Rhoades won 3 matches Saturday at the Allegan Duals and in the process won his 100th career match.

"Coming into the season it was a goal of mine" Rhoades said. "I saw how many I was at coming into the year, it was a goal of mine and I hit it so I'm happy."

Rhoades was state runner-up at one singles last fall.