KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Jon Wassink completed 14 of 20 passes for 240 yards and 3 touchdowns as Western Michigan routed Ball State 55-3 Saturday at Waldo Stadium in the MAC opener.

Keishawn Watson caught 5 passes for 93 yards and 2 touchdowns. WMU out gained the Cardinals 414-238.

The Broncos play at Buffalo next Saturday at 3:30 p.m..