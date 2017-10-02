Local, national leaders react to Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS — Many public figures and government officials are using social media to show their support for those involved in the Las Vegas shooting.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Las Vegas. Michigan is with you.
— Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) October 2, 2017
To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love…
— Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017
…The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies.
— Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017
To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery.
— Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017
Saddened and horrified by shooting in Las Vegas. Our hearts are with Las Vegas, those fallen and injured, their families and all affected.
— Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) October 2, 2017
Horrified and heartbroken by the awful tragedy in #LasVegas last night. Praying for those lost, wounded & waiting for news from loved ones.
— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) October 2, 2017
My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017
Terrible news from Las Vegas this morning. My heart goes out to the victims and their families.
— Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) October 2, 2017
Deeply saddened, shocked to learn of the horrific shooting in #LasVegas last night. Praying for all the victims, getting more details today.
— Mike Bishop (@RepMikeBishop) October 2, 2017
Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017
Ann and I pray for the dead and wounded in the Las Vegas massacre. Grateful for the heroes who risked their lives to help the innocent.
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 2, 2017