× Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 2

1. Many families made their way to ArtPrize Nine this weekend, and the top 20 entries were chosen by the public.

On Sunday there was a ceremony at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids, revealing the top 20 pieces chosen by the public.

More than 327,000 votes were cast in the first round. Those 20 pieces are now in the running for $500,000 in grand prizes, along with the 20 juried selections, which were chosen by experts.

Round two of public voting will run through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

2. History came crumbling down in Muskegon County over the weekend.

The second stack from the Old Sappi Paper Mill was demolished on Sunday night.

Fox 17 brought demolition of the first stack live on the air back in July, and it was clearly very surprising when it happened.

Plans to develop the property on Lakeshore Drive were announced in 2016. the new development will be called ” Windward Pine” and will feature housing and retail.

3. The Grand Rapids Heart Walk took over Fifth Third Ballpark on Saturday morning.

The American Heart Association hosted the annual fundraising event. Dozens of people laced up their running shoes for one and three-mile walks to raise money for life-saving research and education.

The walk also celebrated people who have made lifestyle changes to improve their heart health.

4. Grand Rapids now holds a new world record, and it’s pretty sweet!

On Saturday 327 people got together at Calder Plaza to set a Guinness Record for the World’s Largest Cakewalk.

Consumers Credit Union and the bakery Nothing Bundt Cakes organized the event, but the day wasn’t just about trying to break the record. The event helped raise funds for Kids Food Basket, an organization that helps fight hunger in Michigan.

The previous record was set in Tennessee last year with 280 people.

5. Some of the loudest cheers were heard at a college football game last weekend, but the cheers weren’t for the players, it was for a squirrel.

The squirrel stole the show during the Kent State-Louisville game in Kentucky.

The crowd cheered the animal on as it made a run for the end zone. Even though it showed off some moves, the squirrel was eventually caught and escorted off the field.