Much needed rain by midweek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- We've been lacking in rainfall for quite sometime. This is apparent by looking at most of the lawns that aren't watered versus ones that are. We are about 3.5 inches behind schedule since September 1st and it looks like we're finally going to cut into that deficit.

A couple of disturbances out west are poised to head our way, specifically a cold front that will arrive overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Early morning Wednesday, we'll see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Much like the last few systems, this will be fairly scattered and some locations won't see much rain to begin. The last few fronts have given us a light rain and then moved on.

The difference this time is that we'll see several rounds of more moderate rainfall throughout the day. A few thunderstorms will provide heavier rainfall, but this looks like it could go on all day, in some fashion.

By Thursday morning, one of our forecast models projects the possibility of over 2 inches of rain in a few locations. This would be much needed and really cut into our drought. We'll keep you posted on updated rainfall possibilities and timing.