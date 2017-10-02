Officials: Vegas gunman had at least 17 guns in room

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: Broken windows are seen on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after a lone gunman opened fired on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the music festival, leaving at least 50 people dead and hundreds injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two officials familiar with the investigation say authorities found at least 17 guns in the hotel room of the Las Vegas shooter.
Stephen Paddock also had two devices that are attached to the stocks of semiautomatic guns to allow fully automatic gunfire. The bump-stock devices have attracted scrutiny in recent years from authorities.
The U.S. officials were briefed by law enforcement and spoke on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.
Paddock killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more in the massacre that targeted a country music concert.