Celebrating Mean Girls Day? Be totally fetch and donate to a good cause

It’s a day known to fans as Mean Girls Day.

October 3rd is the date referenced in one scene of the hit 2004 film, where the character played by Lindsay Lohan is asked what the date is, responding “it’s October 3rd.”

In honor of the date, fans typically quote and rewatch the movie each year.

But this time around, cast members are asking people to help those affected by the attack in Las Vegas that left 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.

A video posted on Tuesday features Mean Girls actors Amanda Seyfried, Jonathan Bennett, Lacey Chabert and Daniel Franzese asking fans to donate $3 to a special GoFundMe Page to help those impacted by the massacre.

Donations will go towards the National Compassion Fund to assist the immediate and long-term needs of the victims.