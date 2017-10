Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that it's October, it's finally time for a traditional fall delicacy: cider and donuts. There's one place to go for all that, plus some family friendly fall fun at Heidi's Farmstand and Bakery.

Along with cider and donuts, they also have a "Jack and the Bean Stalk" corn maze and a pumpkin patch with pumpkins of all shades and sizes.

Heidi's Farmstand and Bakery is located at 11999 Cascade Road in Lowell.

For more information, call (616)-897-6707 or visit heidisfarmstand.com.