Make a Wish Michigan: Walk for Wishes

October 3, 2017

Walk For Wishes® is a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser. At the West Michigan walk, we celebrate the more than 8,500 wishes that have already been granted in Michigan, while raising funds for future wishes. It's a family-friendly event powered by wish families, volunteers, donors and friends.

By participating, you can help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to children in your community who battle life-threatening medical conditions.Make-A-Wish Michigan grants more than a wish each day to eligible children in our community. We believe that a wish experience can be a game-changer. This one belief guides us. It inspires us to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve.

A wish experience can truly change a child's life, and so can you. Join us at the John Ball Zoo on Oct. 14, 2017, to turn your steps into wishes. Register today!

For more information: click here.

 

