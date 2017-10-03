Man suffers two gunshot wounds, police search for suspects

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are searching for two suspects who may have been involved in a shooting at the Arbors Apartments in Battle Creek on Monday.

Police arrived at the 100 block of Greentree Lane just before 10 p.m. to find a male victim, 23, with gunshot wounds to his back and abdomen.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery for what police are reporting as non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the two suspects fled in a vehicle and were last seen in the area of Capital Avenue SW and Golden Avenue.

The first suspect, the driver of the vehicle, is believed to be a 28-year-old man from the Battle Creek area. The second suspect, the passenger of the vehicle, is a 27-year-old man also from the Battle Creek area.

Police have not released any further descriptions of the suspects.

Although police have evidence placing these two suspects at the shooting scene, they have not concluded if the two are connected to the case or the shooting victim.

This is an open investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department.